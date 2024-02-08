Bank of America Begins Coverage on Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
Smith Douglas Homes Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of SDHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $27.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Brett Allen Steele bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
About Smith Douglas Homes
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
