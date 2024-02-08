Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 34,599 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,599 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in V.F. were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,879 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

