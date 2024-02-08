Barbara Smith Sells 23,619 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) Chairman Barbara Smith sold 23,619 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,921.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 72,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Barbara Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Barbara Smith sold 60,166 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,085,312.48.

On Thursday, January 18th, Barbara Smith sold 57,194 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,856,268.36.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

CMC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.16. 216,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,524. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $58.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

