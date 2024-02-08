Barclays Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $185.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

ABBV opened at $175.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day moving average of $150.79. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,747,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,961,001,000 after buying an additional 1,450,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,161,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,749,269,000 after buying an additional 440,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,182,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,533,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,130 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,873,000 after acquiring an additional 404,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,952,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,046,000 after acquiring an additional 907,917 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

