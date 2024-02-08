Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.1 billion-$15.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.2 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-2.95 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.45.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,198. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,971,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,919,000 after purchasing an additional 170,213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Baxter International by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 480,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Baxter International by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 475,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 192,910 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

