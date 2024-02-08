BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.1 billion-$18.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.6 billion. BCE also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.99-3.15 EPS.
BCE Stock Performance
BCE stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. 1,005,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in BCE by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in BCE by 126.8% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
