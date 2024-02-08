BCGM Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,048 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of T traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,613,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,568,254. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

