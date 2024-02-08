Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $108,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.72. 505,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.19. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

