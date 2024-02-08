Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.62% of Bel Fuse worth $9,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $543,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bel Fuse by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $901.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21. Bel Fuse Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.71.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

