Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.0 million-$520.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.3 million. Belden also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.00-1.10 EPS.

Belden Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of BDC stock traded up $8.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.82. 33,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,471. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.64. Belden has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Belden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Leah Tate acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Belden by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Belden by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

