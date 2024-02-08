Bell Investment Advisors Inc Acquires 833 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 20.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.85. 5,377,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,290. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.62.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

