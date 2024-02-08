Bell Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 894 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $40.02. 4,859,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,148,276. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

