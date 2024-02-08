Bell Investment Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.14. 1,070,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.