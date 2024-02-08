Bell Investment Advisors Inc Sells 157 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bell Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.7 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 807,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,233. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average of $192.52.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

