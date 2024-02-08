BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRBR. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

BRBR stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

