Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 510 ($6.39) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAB. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 325 ($4.07) to GBX 529 ($6.63) in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.89) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 502.67 ($6.30).

LON BAB traded up GBX 30.08 ($0.38) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 454.28 ($5.69). 2,298,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,108. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 402.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,571.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of GBX 266.60 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 468.60 ($5.87).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

