Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,346 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 102,215 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock remained flat at $58.16 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,507,191. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
