Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,631 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 177,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 645,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

