Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RSG traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $174.00. 260,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,834. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $175.35.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

