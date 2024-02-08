Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $485,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of Papa John’s International stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,436. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

