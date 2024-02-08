Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.11. 1,468,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

