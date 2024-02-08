Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $844,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,613 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 84.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,086,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,164,000 after buying an additional 496,418 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $51.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,101 shares. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

