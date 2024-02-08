Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 85.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 3,372,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,409. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average is $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWA. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

