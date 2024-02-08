Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Makes New $700,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after acquiring an additional 173,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 92,250 shares during the last quarter.

BATS GSST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,335 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

