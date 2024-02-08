Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,514,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,192,146. The firm has a market cap of $194.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.80.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

