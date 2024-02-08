Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in National Grid by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,474. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $74.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

