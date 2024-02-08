Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,395 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $225,731,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,272,000 after acquiring an additional 277,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,934,234,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.08.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $834,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 206,180 shares in the company, valued at $123,708,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $82.71 on Thursday, hitting $728.12. 831,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,150. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $760.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

