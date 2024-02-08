Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,649 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 285,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after buying an additional 3,381,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $573,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM traded up $6.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.69. 17,684,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,277,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.84 and its 200 day moving average is $97.18. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $133.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

