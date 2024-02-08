Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,658 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.99. 39,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,571. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.30 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.42.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on WWD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

