Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 517 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,010,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,307. The company has a market cap of $154.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.42 and its 200-day moving average is $273.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 152.15% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 68.21%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.