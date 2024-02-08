Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,035 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHY stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.33. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.