Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,275 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $795,182.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,456.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,083,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,175,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,081 shares of company stock worth $4,761,039. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 168,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.