Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,466 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,503,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.6 %

MDT traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.73. 1,659,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,773. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

