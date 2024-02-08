Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $0.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

