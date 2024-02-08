Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Bio-Techne has increased its dividend by an average of 152.0% annually over the last three years. Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of TECH stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

View Our Latest Report on Bio-Techne

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,642 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,489,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 330.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,767,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,069,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,624,000 after buying an additional 779,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.