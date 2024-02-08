Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BIOX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $795.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.54. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 13.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

