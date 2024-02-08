BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $646,583.14 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $561.12 million and approximately $646,583.14 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $45,183.50 or 1.00068751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015974 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00015364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010603 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00190236 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 44,505.68751291 USD and is up 3.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $627,520.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.