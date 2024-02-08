Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.37 and last traded at C$3.32. 694,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,828,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

Bitfarms Stock Up 10.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total transaction of C$58,950.00. In other news, Director Edie Hofmeister sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$60,108.00. Also, Director Brian Howlett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.93, for a total value of C$58,950.00. Insiders have sold 582,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,153,522 over the last ninety days. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

