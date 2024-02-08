Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.
NYSE BKH traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 680,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,296. Black Hills has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.
BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.83.
Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.
