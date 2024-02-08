Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $35.00 at Roth Mkm

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLBD

Blue Bird Stock Down 5.3 %

Blue Bird stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock valued at $68,772,450 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Bird

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.