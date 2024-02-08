Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $33.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blue Bird shares last traded at $30.43, with a volume of 254,460 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,710,000 shares of company stock worth $68,772,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $2,951,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth about $646,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 864.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 143,797 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 48,178 shares during the period.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 314.14% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

