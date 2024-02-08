bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLUE. StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $0.94 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.86.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 419.64% and a negative return on equity of 34.32%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17364.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

