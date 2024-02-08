Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,716 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter valued at $3,602,712,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ADT by 781.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,785 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 2,624,115 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 21,302,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $128,452,000 after buying an additional 2,543,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,754,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $8.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.03%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

