Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEC. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $228,417.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Volpe Vincent Della sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $686,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,396.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Obara sold 37,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $228,417.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 792,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,905.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,632 shares of company stock valued at $944,301. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.