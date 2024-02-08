Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in YETI in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in YETI by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $43.52 on Thursday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.27 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on YETI. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.59.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

