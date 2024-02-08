Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,416,000 after acquiring an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,282,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,525,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6,661.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 169,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after acquiring an additional 166,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $236.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $237.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,885.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock worth $681,957. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

