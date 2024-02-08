Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 754.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,644.00 to $1,754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,620.67.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,484.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,552.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,438.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,405.89.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total transaction of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.38, for a total value of $3,306,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,246.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,451.91, for a total value of $1,045,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,874,110.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $7,260,162. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

