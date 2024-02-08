Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,990.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,321,911 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,976 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 119,073.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,752,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,096,000. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.0 %

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,634 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,937 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

