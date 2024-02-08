Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $156,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,164 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

