Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LESL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,862,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,781,000 after buying an additional 6,346,377 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 4,742,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,961,000 after buying an additional 3,073,267 shares in the last quarter.

LESL opened at $7.35 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.04.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

